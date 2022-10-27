Kazakh Parliament Adopts Law on Amnesty for January Riots Participants

ASTANA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th October, 2022) The upper house of the Kazakh parliament on Thursday adopted a law granting clemency to participants in violent riots over gas price hikes in January of this year, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

On September 1, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev announced his decision to carry out a one-time amnesty for the participants in the protests. At the same time, main defendants and those accused of treason and attempts to change power will not be amnestied, Tokayev said. In total, around 1,500 people may be released under the law, according to the Kazakh Prosecutor General's Office.

The lower house of the Kazakh parliament approved the law on October 19.

The document determines the circle of persons subject to the amnesty: only those participating in the protests from January 4-7 will be released.

"This period is linked to mass riots so that other crimes do not fall under the law," Kazakh lawmaker Gulnara Bizhanova said at a plenary session of the country's lower house.

The law also provides for exemption from punishment for criminal offenses and crimes of small and medium gravity. Persons who have already served their sentences for such crimes will get their records expunged.

In addition, prison sentence is expected to be reduced for those who have committed grave and especially grave crimes.

The Kazakh government plans to help the released persons with re-socialization, in particular, with employment, medical care and paperwork.

According to the document, terrorists, extremists, repeat offenders, riot organizers and torturers will not be amnestied.

The adopted law has now been sent to the Kazakh president for signature.

Mass protests swept across Kazakhstan after a twofold increase in gas prices. Rioters attacked state institutions, took away weapons. Despite the government's attempts to quell the discontent and promises to bring the prices down, protests turned violent and descended into deadly clashes with law enforcement officers in several regions. The Kazakh authorities declared a state of emergency throughout the country and carried out a counter-terrorism operation. As a result of the protests, 238 people were killed, including 19 security officials, according to the latest data from the Kazakh Prosecutor General's Office. The United Nations has said that nearly 1,000 others were injured.