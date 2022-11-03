ASTANA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2022) The upper house of the Kazakh parliament on Thursday adopted legislative amendments reducing some of the president's powers and prohibiting his close relatives from holding senior positions in state and quasi-state structures, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

Kazakh Justice Minister Kanat Mussin said on September 7, at a meeting of the parliament's lower house, that the laws provide for changes and additions in a number of areas. The amendments, in particular, reduce the president authority over local executive bodies and the Supreme Judicial Council, as well as reduce the presidential quota in the parliament's upper house and introduce certain restrictions during the presidency.

In early May, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev signed a decree that scheduled a referendum on constitutional amendments for June 5. Over 77% of voters supported the political reforms transforming Kazakhstan from a super-presidential republic to a presidential one and strengthening the role of the country's parliament.

The amendments, among other things, prohibit the president and other officials, such as members of the Central Election Commission and the Supreme Audit Chamber, from having an affiliation with any political party during tenure.

The approved legislation has been sent to the president for signature.

On January 5, Tokayev removed former leader Nursultan Nazarbayev, who headed Kazakhstan for almost 30 years, from his post as chairman of the republic's powerful Security Council, amid a wave of nationwide anti-government protests. Many of Nazarbayev's family members also resigned as government officials and heads of government-controlled enterprises; some of them were accused of larceny and state treason.