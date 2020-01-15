Kazakh Parliament Backs Measures Expanding Presidential Powers on Applying Martial Law

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

NUR-SULTAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th January, 2020) - The lower house of the Kazakh parliament, during a plenary session on Wednesday, passed legislative amendments that would grant the president additional powers during peacetime to determine how martial law can be applied in the future, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

"We propose to complement presidential powers, which can be exercised during peacetime," Kazakh First Deputy Defense Minister Murat Bektanov said while addressing the parliament.

Under the amendments, the president will also approve regulations concerning the operation of the the Supreme Command Headquarters of the Kazakh Armed Forces, regional and municipal defense councils, government bodies, and authorities that are directly accountable to him under martial law.

Separate amendments on ensuring the security of specific persons and facilities will also be introduced.