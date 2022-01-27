NUR-SULTAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2022) SULTAN, January 27 (Sputnik) - The upper chamber of the Kazakh parliament decided on Thursday to cancel former President Nursultan Nazarbayev's lifetime chairmanship of the country's Security Council and Assembly of People.

Last week, the same decision was made by the lower chamber of the Kazakh parliament.

Members of the upper chamber also proposed to free the national government from the need to coordinate key foreign and internal political decisions with Nazarbayev.