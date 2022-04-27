Kazakh Parliament Considering Amendments to Strip Ex-President Nazarbayev of Privileges

The parliament of Kazakhstan is considering to overturn the law that granted former President Nursultan Nazarbayev the honorary status of elbasy, or leader of the nation, and some privileges and powers, the chairman of the lower house, Yerlan Koshanov, said on Wednesday

NUR-SULTAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2022) - The parliament of Kazakhstan is considering to overturn the law that granted former President Nursultan Nazarbayev the honorary status of elbasy, or leader of the nation, and some privileges and powers, the chairman of the lower house, Yerlan Koshanov, said on Wednesday.

"Amendments (to the constitution) will exclude the status of elbasy. The role of Nazarbayev as the founder of the country will remain. The constitutional law on the first president will also cease to be in force and effect after the adoption of the amendments," Koshanov told reporters.

Nazarbayev became the first president of Kazakhstan in 1991 after the dissolution of the Soviet Union and remained in office until 2019. He retains a number of powers and privileges enshrined in the law on the elbasy, adopted in 2000. According to the law, Nazarbayev cannot be held liable for actions committed during his presidency, cannot be detained, searched, or interrogated.

The immunity extends to his relatives and property. Moreover, the law stipulates the provision of Nazarbayev and his family members with communication, security, housing, transport, medical and spa treatment, leisure, pension, and insurance at the expense of the government budget.

After the resignation, Nazarbayev continued to serve as the chairman of the republic's security council until he was ousted by Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, the incumbent Kazakh president, on January 5, 2022, after a wave of protests in the country. Many of Nazarbayev's family members also resigned as government officials and heads of government-controlled enterprises, some of them were repeatedly accused of larceny and state treason. The current whereabouts of Nazarbayev are unknown.