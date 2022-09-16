Kazakh Parliament OKs Amendments to Constitution on Presidential Term, Capital Renaming

NUR-SULTAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2022) SULTAN, September 16 (Sputnik) - The Kazakh parliament has approved in the first reading amendments to the national constitution on the seven-year presidential term and renaming of the capital back to Astana, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Friday.

The bill is now set to be signed by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.