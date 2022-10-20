Kazakh Parliament Ratifies Agreement With Turkmenistan on Delimitation of Border

ASTANA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th October, 2022) Lawmakers of the upper house of the Kazakh parliament at a plenary session on Thursday approved a bill on ratification of an agreement on the delimitation of the Kazakh-Turkmen state border and the delimitation of adjacent sections of fishing zones in the Caspian Sea, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan signed an agreement on October 25, 2021, during the state visit of Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to the Turkmen capital of Ashgabat.

The agreement determines the course of the state border line between the two countries on the Caspian Sea, delimiting their territorial waters, as well as the line of demarcation of adjacent sections of fishing zones, the committee on foreign relations, defense, and security of the Senate of Kazakhstan said in a statement.

"The lines of demarcation are built on the principle of a median line - a generally recognized technique used in modern international maritime law to delimit maritime spaces between states with opposite or adjacent coasts," the lawmakers added.

The ratification of the agreement will ensure favorable conditions for the exercise of sovereign rights to subsoil use and fishing of aquatic biological resources, as well as "expand good neighborly relations between the parties, recognizing the political, economic, social and cultural significance of the Caspian Sea," the statement read.

The adopted law is sent to the president for signature.

The total length of the border between Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan is 458 kilometers (284.5 miles).