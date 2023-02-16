Kazakh Parliament Ratifies EAEU Agreement on Trade With Third Countries

ASTANA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th February, 2023) The upper house of the Kazakh parliament on Thursday ratified a Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) agreement on the procedure and conditions for the elimination of technical barriers in mutual trade with third countries, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

Now, the bill will be sent to the head of state for signature.

The document was agreed in Moscow on November 22, 2021.

The agreement is expected to maintain a balance of national interests while removing trade barriers as part of the development of the union's trade and economic relations with key partners.

The EAEU, which is made up of five former Soviet countries ” Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Russia ” is designed to ensure the free movement of goods, services and labor between member states implemented via common economic policies and regulation in the areas of industry, agriculture, energy, foreign trade and investment.