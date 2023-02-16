UrduPoint.com

Kazakh Parliament Ratifies EAEU Agreement On Trade With Third Countries

Faizan Hashmi Published February 16, 2023 | 01:30 PM

Kazakh Parliament Ratifies EAEU Agreement on Trade With Third Countries

ASTANA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th February, 2023) The upper house of the Kazakh parliament on Thursday ratified a Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) agreement on the procedure and conditions for the elimination of technical barriers in mutual trade with third countries, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

Now, the bill will be sent to the head of state for signature.

The document was agreed in Moscow on November 22, 2021.

The agreement is expected to maintain a balance of national interests while removing trade barriers as part of the development of the union's trade and economic relations with key partners.

The EAEU, which is made up of five former Soviet countries ” Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Russia ” is designed to ensure the free movement of goods, services and labor between member states implemented via common economic policies and regulation in the areas of industry, agriculture, energy, foreign trade and investment.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Parliament Agriculture Armenia Belarus Kazakhstan Kyrgyzstan November Agreement Industry

Recent Stories

https://www.pakistanpoint.com/en/story/1643849/rea ..

Https://www.pakistanpoint.com/en/story/1643849/realme-confirms-to-launch-its-spe ..

42 minutes ago
 realme Confirms to launch its Speed Flagship realm ..

Realme Confirms to launch its Speed Flagship realme GT3 during MWC on February 2 ..

45 minutes ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Lithuania on ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Lithuania on Independence Day

3 hours ago
 UAE stands in solidarity with New Zealand, offers ..

UAE stands in solidarity with New Zealand, offers condolences over victims of cy ..

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 February 2023

4 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 16th February 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 16th February 2023

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.