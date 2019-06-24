Kazakh Parliament Ratifies Nuclear Weapon Ban Treaty

The upper house of the Kazakh parliament approved the ratification of the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons (TPNW) on Monday, a Sputnik correspondent reported

NUR-SULTAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2019) The upper house of the Kazakh parliament approved the ratification of the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons (TPNW) on Monday, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

The Kazakh lower house voted to ratify the treaty back in May.

The bill is now to be signed by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

The TPNW was adopted on July 7, 2017, at the UN Conference to Negotiate a Legally Binding Instrument to Prohibit Nuclear Weapons. It contains a set of prohibitions, including an obligation not to develop, test, produce, acquire, possess, stockpile, use or threaten to use nuclear weapons.

To come into effect, the treaty is required to be ratified by at least 50 countries. So far, the TPNW has been signed by 70 states and ratified by only 23.

None of the 'Nuclear Five' � China, France, Russia, the United Kingdom, and the United States � are signatories to this treaty.