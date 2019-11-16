UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kazakh Parliament Speaker Says Tokayev Expected To Visit Armenia In 2020 - Yerevan

Sat 16th November 2019

Kazakh Parliament Speaker Says Tokayev Expected to Visit Armenia in 2020 - Yerevan

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2019) Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev is expected to visit Armenia next year, Kazakh parliament speaker Dariga Nazarbayeva said on Friday during a meeting with Armenian President Armen Sarkissian, the press service of the Armenian president reported.

"Nazarbayeva sent warm wishes and kind regards to Sarkissian from Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, noting that his official visit to Armenia is expected next year," the statement, obtained by Sputnik, said.

According to the press service, Nazarbayeva expressed confidence that this visit would open a new stage in bilateral relations. She stressed that 2019 marks the 20th anniversary of the signing of the friendship and cooperation agreement between Armenia and Kazakhstan.

Both Kazakhstan and Armenia, along with Russia, Kyrgyzstan and Belarus, form the Eurasian Economic Union. The bloc was established in 2014 to create a single market and facilitate economic relations between the member countries.

