UrduPoint.com

Kazakh Police Arrest Over 100 'Insurgents,' Looters In Almaty

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 07, 2022 | 01:23 PM

Kazakh Police Arrest Over 100 'Insurgents,' Looters in Almaty

Kazakh police in Almaty said on Friday that more than 100 "insurgents" and looters had been arrested in the largest Kazakh city during several days of unrest

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th January, 2022) Kazakh police in Almaty said on Friday that more than 100 "insurgents" and looters had been arrested in the largest Kazakh city during several days of unrest.

"More than 70 insurgents who attacked government buildings and over 30 looters have been arrested," the police department said.

Related Topics

Police Almaty Government

Recent Stories

Population, Housing Census 2022 to begin from May ..

Population, Housing Census 2022 to begin from May 15, Senate told

2 minutes ago
 Los Angeles reports highest daily new COVID-19 cas ..

Los Angeles reports highest daily new COVID-19 cases amid winter surge

1 minute ago
 China's Hunan launches China-Laos int'l freight tr ..

China's Hunan launches China-Laos int'l freight train service

1 minute ago
 Pak-China Friendship Hospital Gwadar to complete b ..

Pak-China Friendship Hospital Gwadar to complete by Dec 2022

1 minute ago
 Murunj Dam to generate 12 MW cheap electricity

Murunj Dam to generate 12 MW cheap electricity

1 minute ago
 Inflation will come down in next two to three mont ..

Inflation will come down in next two to three months

37 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.