Kazakh Police Arrest Over 100 'Insurgents,' Looters in Almaty

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Kazakh police in Almaty said on Friday that more than 100 "insurgents" and looters had been arrested in the largest Kazakh city during several days of unrest

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th January, 2022) Kazakh police in Almaty said on Friday that more than 100 "insurgents" and looters had been arrested in the largest Kazakh city during several days of unrest.

"More than 70 insurgents who attacked government buildings and over 30 looters have been arrested," the police department said.