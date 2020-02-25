UrduPoint.com
Kazakh Police Detain Over 50 People For Taking Part In Unauthorized Rallies - Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Tue 25th February 2020 | 10:40 AM

NUR-SULTAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th February, 2020) SULTAN, February 25 (Sputnik) - The Kazakh police have arrested more than 50 people for participating in unauthorized protests, Interior Minister Yerlan Turgumbayev said on Tuesday.

On Saturday, protests, organized by the Democratic Choice of Kazakhstan political party ” banned in Kazakhstan as an extremist movement ” took place across the country following a call for demonstrations from the party leader, Mukhtar Ablyazov, who resides in France.

"Some citizens took part in an unauthorized rallies in our country's cities. The police have detained 53 people, 10 have been held administratively liable, 43 citizens have been released after a preventive conversation," Turgumbayev told journalists.

According to the minister, most rallies took place in Nur-Sultan and Almaty.

