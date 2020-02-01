Kazakh Police Detain Woman for Spreading False Rumors About Coronavirus Via WhatsApp

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

NUR-SULTAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st February, 2020) SULTAN, February 1 (Sputnik) - Kazakh police detained a woman who knowingly shared false information about the new strain of coronavirus via WhatsApp messenger, the press service of the Aktobe Region police department said on Saturday.

"Police in the Aktobe Region detained a pharmaceutical company's employee who disseminated false information about the coronavirus. While monitoring social networks on January 29, the fact of the dissemination of knowingly false information through the WhatsApp social network was revealed. In the course of verification, the identity of the woman who shared the voice message has been established," police said in a statement.

The detainee admitted during questioning that she had knowingly spread rumors and that she regretted the deed. The police department has launched a pre-trial investigation.

Under Kazakh law, "knowingly disseminating false information" through social media carries a maximum sentence of up to three years in prison.

Meanwhile, an interdepartmental commission under the government of Kazakhstan has taken a number of protective measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus from China to the territory of the country, including the suspension of passenger traffic by bus, rail and air.

The government has also suspended visa issuance for Chinese citizens amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The new strain of deadly 2019-nCoV was first detected in China's Wuhan in late December and has since spread to more than 20 countries. The virus has already killed 259 people in China and infected about 12,000 others, prompting authorities from various countries to evacuate their nationals from the virus-affected areas.