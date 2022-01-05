Kazakh Police Officers Have Been Killed in Ongoing Protests - President

NUR-SULTAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th January, 2022) SULTAN, January 5 (Sputnik) - Protests in Kazakhstan have claimed several lives and brought injuries to some law enforcement officers, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said on Wednesday.

"Starting today, we intend to act as harshly as possible against offenders," he said in an address to the nation regarding the situation with the demonstrations, as reported by informburo.

kz.

Tokayev did not clarify the number of officers killed and injured.

Tokayev also pledged to present a new package of proposals soon to address the national unrest over a spike in fuel prices, which erupted in the country in the first days of 2022.