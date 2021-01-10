UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kazakh Police Responding To Election Day Protest In Almaty, Several Activists Detained

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Sun 10th January 2021 | 01:50 PM

Kazakh Police Responding to Election Day Protest in Almaty, Several Activists Detained

ALMATY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th January, 2021) Kazakh police are trying to prevent a protest rally in the center of the biggest city of Almaty and have detained several demonstrators as the country goes to the polls on Sunday to elect its new parliament and local legislative bodies, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

Earlier, a number of political forces, including the unregistered Democratic Party of Kazakhstan, the Oyan, Qazaqstan! (Wake up, Kazakhstan) movement, as well as the Democratic Choice of Kazakhstan movement, which has been banned by a Kazakh court as an extremist one, announced plans for election day protests.

Police officers have surrounded several dozen protesters at the city's Republic Square near the Independence Monument and detained several people who tried to join the main group of demonstrators.

Protesters are chanting calls for a boycott of the election.

Earlier in the day, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev told reporters that protest sentiment exists all over the world. He pledged that police would behave in strict accordance with law and would not take repressive measures against dissenters.

As of 2 p.m. local time (08:00 GMT), the turnout in the Kazakh elections has totaled 43.9 percent, according to the central election commission.

Related Topics

Election Protest World Police Parliament Election Commission Of Pakistan Almaty Independence Kazakhstan Sunday All Court P

Recent Stories

Umm Al Qaiwain Ruler receives COVID-19 vaccine

10 minutes ago

UAE a key economic partner of South Korea: KITA Ch ..

1 hour ago

Latest Gold Rate for Jan 10, 2021 in Pakistan

4 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

5 hours ago

78,793 vaccinated against COVID-19 in last 24 hrs ..

13 hours ago

Qatar-Saudi border reopens after thaw

13 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.