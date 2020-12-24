Kazakh Police to Be Put on High Alert During Upcoming Parliamentary Elections

(@FahadShabbir)

NUR-SULTAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th December, 2020) SULTAN, December 24 (Sputnik) - The police in Kazakhstan will be put on high alert to maintain order during the upcoming parliamentary elections in January, the Central Asian republic's interior ministry told Sputnik on Thursday.

Kazakhstan will hold elections to Mazhilis, the lower house of the parliament, on January 10.

"In order to ensure public order, timely prevention and suppression of offenses during the election period, the internal affairs bodies will be on high alert," a spokesperson of the ministry's press office said.

The ministry added that police operations to ensure law and order are systematically carried out in Kazakhstan.

The Mazhilis consists of 107 lawmakers, 98 of whom are elected directly from party lists during the elections, and the remaining nine are elected by the Assembly of People of Kazakhstan, a national political body representing the country's ethnic groups.

Previous elections were held in 2016, and the ruling Nur Otan party won 82.2 percent of the seats.