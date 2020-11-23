UrduPoint.com
Kazakh Premier's Meeting With Ukrainian Minister Canceled Over Old COVID-19 Tests - Gov't

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Mon 23rd November 2020 | 12:00 PM

NUR-SULTAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd November, 2020) SULTAN, November 23 (Sputnik) - Kazakh Prime Minister Askar Mamin was unable to hold a meeting with Ukrainian Infrastructure Minister Vladyslav Kryklii because of the Ukrainian delegation's overdue COVID-19 test results, the government said on Monday.

Earlier, the media reports indicated that members of the Ukrainian delegation, including Kryklii, who arrived in Kazakhstan earlier this month, were prevented from meeting with the prime minister as the results of their initial tests for coronavirus allegedly expired

"Due to Ukrainian delegation members' PCR tests results being (more than five days) overdue, the meeting of Prime Minister Askar Mamin with Vladyslav Kryklii did not take place," the government said.

The government added however, that the sides were able to sign a memorandum on understanding and cooperation between the infrastructure ministries on November 12, adding that the Ukrainian delegation met with Deputy Prime Minister Roman Sklyar.

