ALMATY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st August, 2021) Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev accepted the resignation of Defense Minister Nurlan Yermekbayev, who earlier expressed readiness to step down in the wake of the recent ammunition depot blasts that claimed over 10 lives, presidential spokesman Berik Uali said on Tuesday.

"Having studied Defense Minister Nurlan Yermekbayev's report with a request for resignation, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev accepted it," Uali wrote on Instagram.