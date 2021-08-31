UrduPoint.com

Kazakh President Accepts Defense Minister's Resignation - Spokesman

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 31st August 2021 | 12:32 PM

Kazakh President Accepts Defense Minister's Resignation - Spokesman

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev accepted the resignation of Defense Minister Nurlan Yermekbayev, who earlier expressed readiness to step down in the wake of the recent ammunition depot blasts that claimed over 10 lives, presidential spokesman Berik Uali said on Tuesday

ALMATY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st August, 2021) Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev accepted the resignation of Defense Minister Nurlan Yermekbayev, who earlier expressed readiness to step down in the wake of the recent ammunition depot blasts that claimed over 10 lives, presidential spokesman Berik Uali said on Tuesday.

"Having studied Defense Minister Nurlan Yermekbayev's report with a request for resignation, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev accepted it," Uali wrote on Instagram.

Related Topics

Instagram

Recent Stories

UN Women, GWU organise virtual session titled &#03 ..

UN Women, GWU organise virtual session titled &#039;Women Parliamentarians: Ambi ..

5 minutes ago
 Putin Congratulates Kyrgyz President on Independen ..

Putin Congratulates Kyrgyz President on Independence Day - Kremlin

3 minutes ago
 IRSA releases 219677 cusecs water

IRSA releases 219677 cusecs water

3 minutes ago
 UAE leaders congratulate King of Malaysia on Natio ..

UAE leaders congratulate King of Malaysia on National Day

21 minutes ago
 Monsoon plantation drive launched in Upper Chitral ..

Monsoon plantation drive launched in Upper Chitral

18 minutes ago
 Taliban parade in Kabul airport after US leave

Taliban parade in Kabul airport after US leave

30 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.