UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kazakh President Accepts Putin's Invitation To Take Part In Victory Parade In Moscow

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 26th May 2020 | 06:20 PM

Kazakh President Accepts Putin's Invitation to Take Part in Victory Parade in Moscow

ALMATY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th May, 2020) Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said on Tuesday he had accepted the invitation from Russian President Vladimir Putin to take part in the Victory Parade in Moscow on June 24.

"In the course of a phone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin that took place today, May 26, I received an invitation to take part in the Victory Parade on Red Square on June 24 as an honored guest. I gratefully accepted the invitation," Tokayev said on Twitter.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Twitter Vladimir Putin May June From

Recent Stories

Distance learning to recommence tomorrow: UAE educ ..

7 minutes ago

Oman announces 348 new COVID-19 cases

2 hours ago

UAE health ministry conducts over 28,000 additiona ..

3 hours ago

Over 600 coronavirus recoveries in Kuwait

4 hours ago

UAE leaders congratulate Georgian President on Ind ..

5 hours ago

OPEC daily basket price stood at US$28.06 a barrel ..

5 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.