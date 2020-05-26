ALMATY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th May, 2020) Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said on Tuesday he had accepted the invitation from Russian President Vladimir Putin to take part in the Victory Parade in Moscow on June 24.

"In the course of a phone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin that took place today, May 26, I received an invitation to take part in the Victory Parade on Red Square on June 24 as an honored guest. I gratefully accepted the invitation," Tokayev said on Twitter.