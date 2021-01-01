UrduPoint.com
Kazakh President Acknowledges Turkey's Role In Karabakh Conflict Settlement - Presidency

Fri 01st January 2021 | 05:20 PM

ALMATY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st January, 2021) Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has commended Turkey's role in the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, during a phone conversation with his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, on Friday, Tokayev's Press Office said.

"The Head of State [Tokayev] noted that Turkey's influence in the international arena has increased in recent years, as evidenced by the settlement of the conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh. Recep Tayyip Erdoğan expressed gratitude for such an assessment of Turkey's participation in the resolution of this long-standing conflict," the press office said.

The two leaders exchanged New Year greetings.

Tokayev mentioned that cooperation between Kazakhstan and Turkey had increased over the past year despite the COVID-19 pandemic, and trade amounted to $2.6 billion. The Kazakh president suggested increasing trade and boosting investment cooperation, and Erdogan agreed mentioning that the mutual trade can be tripled in the future.

The Turkish leader praised the cooperation between Ankara and Nur-Sultan in the fight against COVID-19 and noted that the actions of Kazakh authorities helped the Central Asian country to take the health situation under control.

Moreover, the two presidents agreed to assess the possibility of organizing Erdogan's visit to Kazakhstan in 2021.

