UrduPoint.com

Kazakh President Announces Decision To Withdraw From Ruling Amanat Party

Faizan Hashmi Published April 26, 2022 | 03:59 PM

Kazakh President Announces Decision to Withdraw From Ruling Amanat Party

President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev announced on Tuesday his decision to leave the ruling Amanat party

NUR-SULTAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th April, 2022) President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev announced on Tuesday his decision to leave the ruling Amanat party.

"From today, I made the decision to step down as chairman of the Amanat party and quit the party. This step has a symbolic meaning.

In this regard, I would like to thank all of you for your trust and support in the presidential election. I also thank you for entrusting me with the party leadership," Tokayev said at a party meeting.

Tokayev also proposed the candidacy of Yerlan Koshanov, the current lower house speaker, for the post of party chairman.

Related Topics

Election Kazakhstan April Post All From

Recent Stories

Hot weather, hours long outages cause huge trouble ..

Hot weather, hours long outages cause huge trouble to citizens

4 minutes ago
 South Korean President Congratulates Macron on Ree ..

South Korean President Congratulates Macron on Reelection

1 minute ago
 State land worth 72 mln retrieved

State land worth 72 mln retrieved

1 minute ago
 Dua Zahra records statement before Judicial Magist ..

Dua Zahra records statement before Judicial Magistrate

25 minutes ago
 EU Not Commenting on Situation in Self-Proclaimed ..

EU Not Commenting on Situation in Self-Proclaimed Transnistria - Eric Mamer

1 minute ago
 Dacoits loot cash, valuables from citizens

Dacoits loot cash, valuables from citizens

1 minute ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.