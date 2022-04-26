Kazakh President Announces Decision to Withdraw From Ruling Amanat Party

President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev announced on Tuesday his decision to leave the ruling Amanat party

"From today, I made the decision to step down as chairman of the Amanat party and quit the party. This step has a symbolic meaning.

In this regard, I would like to thank all of you for your trust and support in the presidential election. I also thank you for entrusting me with the party leadership," Tokayev said at a party meeting.

Tokayev also proposed the candidacy of Yerlan Koshanov, the current lower house speaker, for the post of party chairman.