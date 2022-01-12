UrduPoint.com

Kazakh President Arrives In Almaty - Reports

Sumaira FH Published January 12, 2022 | 01:46 PM

Kazakh President Arrives in Almaty - Reports

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has arrived in Almaty, the Vlast.kz news portal reported on Wednesday, citing sources

NUR-SULTAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th January, 2022) Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has arrived in Almaty, the Vlast.kz news portal reported on Wednesday, citing sources.

The president's press service has not yet given official comment on this matter, the outlet added.

