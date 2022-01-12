UrduPoint.com

Kazakh President Arrives In Almaty To Meet With Counter-terrorism Task Force - Spokesman

Sumaira FH Published January 12, 2022 | 05:20 PM

NUR-SULTAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th January, 2022) SULTAN, January 12 (Sputnik) - Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has arrived in Almaty, the country's largest city turned the epicenter of unrest, to meet with members of the counter-terrorism task force and the families of police and military officers killed in clashes, his spokesman Berik Uali said on Wednesday.

"We confirm that the president has arrived in Almaty. He attended a meeting of the task force in Almaty. He also met with the relatives of police officers and military, offered his condolences and handed out awards," Uali told Kazakh news website Tengrinews.

Tokayev also visited hospitals to meet with people injured during the unrest, the spokesman was cited as saying.

The Kazakh president is still in Almaty, Sputnik Kazakhstan reported.

Protests began in the cities of Aktau and Zhanaozen in southwestern Kazakhstan last week over a twofold hike in fuel prices. They quickly spread to the country's largest city and economic hub, Almaty, as well as other cities, and turned violent. Shops were looted while government offices were attacked. The Collective Security Treaty Organization deployed a peacekeeping contingent to Kazakhstan after Tokayev asked the regional alliance for help in battling terrorists.

The Kazakh president reshuffled the cabinet and appointed a new prime minister on Tuesday. 

