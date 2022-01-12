UrduPoint.com

Kazakh President Arrives In Almaty To Meet With Counter-terrorism Task Force - Spokesman

Sumaira FH Published January 12, 2022 | 07:55 PM

Kazakh President Arrives in Almaty to Meet With Counter-terrorism Task Force - Spokesman

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has arrived in Almaty, the country's largest city and the epicenter of recent unrest, to meet with members of the counter-terrorism task force and the families of police and military officers killed in clashes, his spokesman Berik Uali said on Wednesday

NUR-SULTAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th January, 2022) - Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has arrived in Almaty, the country's largest city and the epicenter of recent unrest, to meet with members of the counter-terrorism task force and the families of police and military officers killed in clashes, his spokesman Berik Uali said on Wednesday.

"We confirm that the president has arrived in Almaty. He attended a meeting of the task force in Almaty. He also met with the relatives of police officers and military, offered his condolences and handed out awards," Uali told Kazakh news website Tengrinews.

Tokayev also visited hospitals to meet with people injured during the unrest, the spokesman was cited as saying.

The Kazakh president is still in Almaty, Sputnik Kazakhstan reported.

Tokayev met with relatives of police officers and military who were killed in unrest in the largest Kazakh city and extended his condolences to them, the country's presidency said on its official website.

"They are real heroes, who sacrificed their lives for the safety of our people, for future generations, citizens of our country.

We are delighted with their heroic deed and will always remember it. They will remain in the memory of our people forever. I promise that all your families will be heeded. We will provide constant assistance, including housing or education for children," Tokayev said, as quoted by his press office.

The Kazakh leader also handed out awards for the slain officers to their relatives, who were quoted in the press release as expressing the hope that "tragic events like this will never be repeated" in the country.

Protests began in the cities of Aktau and Zhanaozen in southwest Kazakhstan last week over a twofold hike in fuel prices. They quickly spread to the country's largest city and economic hub, Almaty, as well as other cities, and turned violent. Shops were looted and government offices were attacked. The Collective Security Treaty Organization deployed a peacekeeping contingent to Kazakhstan after Tokayev asked the regional alliance for help in battling terrorists.

The Kazakh president reshuffled the cabinet and appointed a new prime minister on Tuesday.

Related Topics

Injured Prime Minister Police Education Almaty Alliance Kazakhstan Hub January All Government Cabinet Housing

Recent Stories

Tokayev Thanks CSTO Allies for Helping Kazakhstan ..

Tokayev Thanks CSTO Allies for Helping Kazakhstan Repel Terrorist Attack

16 minutes ago
 State to pursue prosecution in Usman Mirza case

State to pursue prosecution in Usman Mirza case

16 minutes ago
 NATO Ready to Discuss With Russia Nuclear Policy I ..

NATO Ready to Discuss With Russia Nuclear Policy Issues - Stoltenberg

16 minutes ago
 KU's first wellbeing symposium highlights signific ..

KU's first wellbeing symposium highlights significance of wellbeing

16 minutes ago
 Germany to Maintain Efforts to Revive Normandy For ..

Germany to Maintain Efforts to Revive Normandy Format Talks on Ukraine - Scholz

16 minutes ago
 India's Yadav replaces Covid-hit Sundar for S. Afr ..

India's Yadav replaces Covid-hit Sundar for S. Africa ODIs

19 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.