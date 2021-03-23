NUR-SULTAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2021) SULTAN, March 23 (Sputnik) - Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev asked Russian President Vladimir Putin to secure the deliveries of additional doses of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19, the Kazakh presidential press service said on Tuesday after their phone conversation.

"Tokayev asked to secure additional deliveries of the Sputnik V vaccine to our country. The heads of state pointed to the likemindedness on further strengthening of the potential of the Eurasian Economic Union, they agreed to closely cooperate on this," the press service said in a statement.

Tokayev and Putin gave a high appraisal to the current state of bilateral trade, economic and military cooperation, also welcoming the agreement to create a digital platform in Kazakhstan, the statement read on.

Tokayev expressed satisfaction with the joint projects in aircraft construction, automobile construction, and the chemical industry.

Putin pointed to the importance of intensifying contacts between Russia and Kazakhstan in the trade and economic, defense and digital spheres.