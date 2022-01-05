Kazakh President Assumes Role Of National Security Council Head
Faizan Hashmi Published January 05, 2022 | 06:30 PM
ALMATY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th January, 2022) Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said on Wednesday that he is taking up the role of the head of the country's security council immediately.
"From today I head the Security Council of Kazakhstan," Tokayev was quoted as saying by Kazakh news outlet informburo.kz.
The post was previously held by Former President Nursultan Nazarbayev.