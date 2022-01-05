Kazakh President Assumes Role of National Security Council Head

ALMATY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th January, 2022) Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said on Wednesday that he is taking up the role of the head of the country's security council immediately.

"From today I head the Security Council of Kazakhstan," Tokayev was quoted as saying by Kazakh news outlet informburo.kz.

The post was previously held by Former President Nursultan Nazarbayev.