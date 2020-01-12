UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kazakh President Calls Iran's Confession Of Ukrainian Plane's Downing Important Decision

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sun 12th January 2020 | 09:20 AM

Kazakh President Calls Iran's Confession of Ukrainian Plane's Downing Important Decision

NUR-SULTAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th January, 2020) SULTAN, January 12 (Sputnik) - Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said on Sunday that Iran's recognition of its fault for the fatal Ukrainian plane crash near Tehran was a decision of great importance.

"The Iranian authorities' recognition of their guilt for the plane crash that claimed the lives of many citizens from a number of states is an important decision," Tokayev wrote on Twitter.

The Kazakh president added that all parties should be more understanding of the given situation in order to reduce tensions, which civilians are also victims of.

On Wednesday, a Ukraine International Airlines plane crashed in the vicinity of Tehran's Imam Khomeini International Airport shortly after takeoff. All 176 people on board were killed.

On Saturday, Iran admitted that the Ukrainian plane had been unintentionally shot down by the country's military, who confused it for a hostile target.

Related Topics

Ukraine Iran Twitter Tehran January Sunday All From Airport

Recent Stories

UAE condemns terror attack on mosque in Pakistan

7 hours ago

UAE leaders congratulate Sultan Haitham bin Tariq

9 hours ago

Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed visits Salem Al Derei

9 hours ago

Zelenskyy Says He Agreed With Rouhani on Joint Wor ..

10 hours ago

Former Afghan President Hamid Karzai meets ailing ..

10 hours ago

Balanced oil market key for stability, says Al Maz ..

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.