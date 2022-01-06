UrduPoint.com

Kazakh President Calls Organizers Of Almaty Riots 'Terrorist Gangs'

Sumaira FH Published January 06, 2022 | 12:10 AM

Kazakh President Calls Organizers of Almaty Riots 'Terrorist Gangs'

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th January, 2022) Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev described organizers of the Almaty civil unrest as "terrorist gangs" during a meeting broadcast by state television on Wednesday.

According to Tokayev, "gangs" seized control over large objects, including planes.

The president also called the protests in the country an act of aggression and an attack on citizens' safety.

"The terrorist gangs are, in essence, international, they went through serious training abroad and their attack on Kazakhstan can and should be considered an act of aggression," Tokayev said, as broadcast by Khabar 24.

