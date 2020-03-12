UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kazakh President Cancels Military Parade Celebrating WWII Victory Anniversary - Spokesman

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 12th March 2020 | 01:37 PM

Kazakh President Cancels Military Parade Celebrating WWII Victory Anniversary - Spokesman

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has decided to cancel the military parade dated to the 75th anniversary of World War II victory, which was expected to be held in Nur-Sultan, to prevent coronavirus disease from spreading into the country, Tokayev's press secretary said on Thursday

NUR-SULTAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th March, 2020) Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has decided to cancel the military parade dated to the 75th anniversary of World War II victory, which was expected to be held in Nur-Sultan, to prevent coronavirus disease from spreading into the country, Tokayev's press secretary said on Thursday.

Tokayev wrote on Twitter earlier in the day that all the public events in the country would be canceled as a preventive measure.

"As part of the measures to prevent coronavirus spread, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev had decided to cancel public events celebrating Nowruz, and the military parade in the Kazakh capital, dated to the 75th anniversary of the victory. The head of state has ordered that previously planned international forums be postponed," Berik Kurmangali wrote on Facebook.

Related Topics

Facebook Twitter March World War All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

China-UNESCO announces scholarships for 2020-21 in ..

6 minutes ago

World Water day observe on March 22

2 minutes ago

Rain delays first India v South Africa ODI

2 minutes ago

BISE Peshawar SSC 2020 exam to commence Friday

2 minutes ago

NAVTTC takes concrete measures to enhance quality ..

2 minutes ago

Face foundation starts traditional dance classes

11 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.