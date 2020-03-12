Kazakh President Cancels Military Parade Celebrating WWII Victory Anniversary - Spokesman

(@FahadShabbir)

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has decided to cancel the military parade dated to the 75th anniversary of World War II victory, which was expected to be held in Nur-Sultan, to prevent coronavirus disease from spreading into the country, Tokayev's press secretary said on Thursday

NUR-SULTAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th March, 2020) Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has decided to cancel the military parade dated to the 75th anniversary of World War II victory, which was expected to be held in Nur-Sultan, to prevent coronavirus disease from spreading into the country, Tokayev's press secretary said on Thursday.

Tokayev wrote on Twitter earlier in the day that all the public events in the country would be canceled as a preventive measure.

"As part of the measures to prevent coronavirus spread, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev had decided to cancel public events celebrating Nowruz, and the military parade in the Kazakh capital, dated to the 75th anniversary of the victory. The head of state has ordered that previously planned international forums be postponed," Berik Kurmangali wrote on Facebook.