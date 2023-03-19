UrduPoint.com

Kazakh President Casts Ballot In Snap Election

March 19, 2023

ASTANA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th March, 2023) Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has voted in the snap parliamentary election in the country, a Sputnik correspondent reports.

Voting for deputies to the Majilis (lower house of Kazakhstan's parliament) and maslikhats (local representative bodies) kicked off across Kazakhstan on Sunday.

Tokayev cast his ballot on Sunday morning in Astana, at polling station 58, according to a Sputnik correspondent.

Polling stations in Kazakhstan opened at 7 a.m. (01:00 GMT) and will close at 8 p.m. local time.

Eligible voters can choose from 281 candidates from party lists and hundreds of candidates in single-mandate Constituencies. A total of seven political parties are competing for seats, including Amanat.

