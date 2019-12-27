UrduPoint.com
Kazakh President Declares Dec 28 Mourning Day After Plane Crash Near Almaty - Official

Sumaira FH 40 seconds ago Fri 27th December 2019 | 12:32 PM

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has declared December 28 the day of national mourning following the deadly plane crash near Almaty, his press secretary said on Friday

NUR-SULTAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th December, 2019) Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has declared December 28 the day of national mourning following the deadly plane crash near Almaty, his press secretary said on Friday.

The Bek Air airline's Fokker 100 plane, heading from Almaty to the Kazakh capital of Nur-Sultan with almost 100 people on board, crashed earlier in the day soon after take-off. It lost altitude, broke through a concrete fence and hit a two-story building. According to the latest data, 15 people were killed in the incident.

"President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev had declared December 28, 2019, the day of national mourning over deaths from the passenger plane crash near Almaty," Berik Kurmangali wrote on Facebook.

There were no Russians on board of the crashed plane. The activities of the airline were suspended, as well as flights of the Fokker 100 planes. The Kazakh Interior Ministry opened preliminary investigation into flight safety rules violations.

