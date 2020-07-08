UrduPoint.com
Kazakh President Declares July 13 Day Of Mourning For Coronavirus Victims

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 46 seconds ago Wed 08th July 2020 | 11:29 PM

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declared on Wednesday that July 13 would mark the national day of mourning for those who died from the coronavirus

ALMATY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2020) Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declared on Wednesday that July 13 would mark the national day of mourning for those who died from the coronavirus.

Kazakhstan has recorded 264 COVID-19 fatalities since the beginning of the outbreak, and the cumulative total of coronavirus cases has topped 51,000.

"I express condolences to all those who have lost their close ones, this is why I declare July 13 the day of national mourning," Tokayev said in his televised address to the nation.

