UrduPoint.com

Kazakh President Declares June 12 Day Of National Mourning For Victims Of Wildfires

Muhammad Irfan Published June 11, 2023 | 03:40 PM

Kazakh President Declares June 12 Day of National Mourning for Victims of Wildfires

ASTANA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th June, 2023) Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declared June 12 a day of national mourning for the victims of massive wildfires in the eastern part of the country.

A wildfire broke out in the Batpayev forestry in Kazakhstan's eastern region of Abai on Thursday due to lightning strikes. Firefighters were unable to put out the blaze quickly because the machinery could not access the area. Authorities reported that 14 forestry workers were killed in the fire.

"I declare this Monday a day of national mourning. We will mourn together with you, remembering the Names of those who died. I urge you to stay strong and stay calm," Tokayev said at a meeting with families of the victims as he arrived in Abai.

The Kazakh president described the deadly wildfire as a great tragedy for the entire nation. He promised the government's assistance to families of the victim and vowed to bring those responsible to justice.

The latest information suggests fire has engulfed over 60,000 hectares (148,200 acres) of land. Emergency services report that over 1,000 specialists from various departments as well as more than 200 units of equipment and 11 helicopters are involved in firefighting efforts, which are complicated by high temperatures, wind gusts and a large burning area.

On Saturday, Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed condolences over the emergency to the Kazakh president.

Related Topics

Fire Russia Died Abai Vladimir Putin Kazakhstan June From Government

Recent Stories

Hamriya Free Zone inks agreement with Infinite Min ..

Hamriya Free Zone inks agreement with Infinite Mining &amp; Energy to establish ..

19 minutes ago
 SEWA, US Consulate foster innovation for energy so ..

SEWA, US Consulate foster innovation for energy solutions

19 minutes ago
 The Jaguars to encounter The Panthers in the World ..

The Jaguars to encounter The Panthers in the World Padel League&#039;s finale

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 June 2023

6 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 11 June 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 11 June 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

6 hours ago
 Upstart Crow wins Al Wathba Stallions in London

Upstart Crow wins Al Wathba Stallions in London

7 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.