Kazakh President Declares Nationwide Emergency Over COVID-19 Beginning On Monday

Muhammad Irfan 23 seconds ago Sun 15th March 2020 | 03:10 PM

Kazakh President Declares Nationwide Emergency Over COVID-19 Beginning on Monday

ALMATY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th March, 2020) Kazakh President Qasym-Jomart Toqayev has signed a decree on introducing a nationwide state of emergency over the pandemic of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) beginning on Monday, the presidential office said on Sunday.

"In connection with the declaration by the World Health Organization of the coronavirus disease, COVID-19, as a pandemic, in order to protect lives and health of citizens, [the president orders] to introduce a state of emergency on the whole territory of the Republic of Kazakhstan in accordance with the legislation of the Republic of Kazakhstan for the period from 08:00 a.m. [02:00 GMT] on March 16, 2020, to 07:00 a.m. on April 15, 2020," the office said in a statement.

So far, the Health Ministry has confirmed eight COVID-19 cases in Kazakhstan.

