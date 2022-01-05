Kazakh President Declares State of Emergency in Almaty, Mangystau Region Until January 19

NUR-SULTAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th January, 2022) SULTAN, January 4 (Sputnik) - Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declared the state of emergency in the city of Almaty on Tuesday following protests, the presidential office said.

"In light of the aggravated situation, to maintain public safety, restore lawfulness and public order, defend rights and freedoms of the citizens, the head of state, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev signed a decree to impose a state of emergency in the Mangystau Province and the city of Almaty," the office said in a statement, adding that it will last from Wednesday to January 19.