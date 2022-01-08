Kazakh President Dismisses Deputy Secretary of Security Council - Press Service

NUR-SULTAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th January, 2022) SULTAN, January 8 (Sputnik) - Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev dismissed the deputy secretary of the Security Council, Azamat Abdymomunov, the presidential press service said Saturday.

On Wednesday, Tokayev assumed the role of the head of the security council, which was previously held by former President Nursultan Nazarbayev.

"Upon the decree of the head of state, Azamat Kurmanbekovich Abdymomunov was relieved from his position of the deputy secretary of the Kazakh Security Council," the press service said in a statement.