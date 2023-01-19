Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev dissolved the Mazhilis, the lower house of the country's parliament, and declared early elections on March 19, the president's office said on Thursday

ASTANA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th January, 2023) Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev dissolved the Mazhilis, the lower house of the country's parliament, and declared early elections on March 19, the president's office said on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, Tokayev, acting in accordance with the constitution, held consultations with chairs of the chambers of parliament and the prime minister on the dissolution of the Mazhilis and the early termination of the powers of maslikhats, local representative bodies.

"The Head of State, by a decree dated January 19, 2023, dissolved the Mazhilis of the Parliament of the Republic of Kazakhstan of the seventh convocation, and also called early elections... for March 19, 2023," the president's office said.

Tokayev said in a statement that he had publicly suggested holding the elections to the Mazhilis and maslikhats in September 2022.

"Thus, the period from the announcement date of this initiative to voting day will (last) more than six months. During the years of (Kazakhstan's) independence, candidates and political parties have never had so much time to prepare for the election campaign," the president said.

Tokayev added that the early elections to the lower house of parliament were dictated by the spirit of the constitutional reform supported by referendum.

According to the reform, 70% of the Mazhilis deputies will be elected from party lists, and 30% from single-mandate Constituencies. Under the mixed electoral system, elections to maslikhats of regions and cities of republican significance will be held according to a 50%-50% ratio.

The Kazakh leader said that the new electoral model will protect voters' interests and ensure a greater variety of opinions in the parliament.

The amended Constitution of Kazakhstan was approved in a referendum in March 2022. The 33 amendments were introduced after mass protests rocked the country last January due to a twofold increase in gas prices, prompting the Collective Security Treaty Organization to deploy its troops in Kazakhstan.

The new constitution bestows a greater role on the parliament, while stripping former Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev of all his powers.