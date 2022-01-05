UrduPoint.com

Kazakh President Expresses Gratitude To Security Forces For Action In Protests

Sumaira FH Published January 05, 2022 | 06:50 PM

Kazakh President Expresses Gratitude to Security Forces For Action in Protests

ALMATY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th January, 2022) Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on Wednesday thanked military and law enforcement troops for taking up their duties in the face of the national unrest and expressed regret over the losses they are suffering.

"I would like to express particular gratitude to law enforcement officers and military personnel.

They have taken the blow of militant groups and, unfortunately, are suffering losses. I express my sincere condolences and sympathy to their families," Tokayev said in a speech to the nation.

The president noted that "hooligan elements" taking part in protests are highly organized.

"This (situation) testifies to a carefully thought-out plan of action of the conspirators, who are financially motivated," he added.

Recent Stories

‘I’m not done yet,’ Kapil Sharms announces h ..

‘I’m not done yet,’ Kapil Sharms announces his stand up show on Netflix

60 minutes ago
 Mismanagement in energy sector hurting economy: Mi ..

Mismanagement in energy sector hurting economy: Mian Zahid Hussain

1 hour ago
 Katrina extends love, good wishes to Deepika Paduk ..

Katrina extends love, good wishes to Deepika Padukone on her birthday

1 hour ago
 UVAS arranged an motivational lecture for young ve ..

UVAS arranged an motivational lecture for young veterinarian

2 hours ago
 PTI ensures equal development in all districts: Na ..

PTI ensures equal development in all districts: Nadeem Qureshi

41 minutes ago
 Burundian troops in eastern DR Congo, say local so ..

Burundian troops in eastern DR Congo, say local sources

41 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.