Kazakh President Expresses Gratitude to Security Forces For Action in Protests

ALMATY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th January, 2022) Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on Wednesday thanked military and law enforcement troops for taking up their duties in the face of the national unrest and expressed regret over the losses they are suffering.

"I would like to express particular gratitude to law enforcement officers and military personnel.

They have taken the blow of militant groups and, unfortunately, are suffering losses. I express my sincere condolences and sympathy to their families," Tokayev said in a speech to the nation.

The president noted that "hooligan elements" taking part in protests are highly organized.

"This (situation) testifies to a carefully thought-out plan of action of the conspirators, who are financially motivated," he added.