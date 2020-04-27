UrduPoint.com
Kazakh President Extends COVID-19 State Of Emergency To May 11

ALMATY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2020) Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declared on Monday his decision to extend the state of emergency, declared in the country due to the coronavirus pandemic, to May 11.

Kazakhstan has confirmed over 2,700 COVID-19 cases, including 25 fatalities.

The state of emergency has been previously extended through May 1, as well as quarantine in Nur-Sultan, Almaty and Shymkent.

"Taking into consideration the situation evolving in our country and the offer by the state commission and experts, I have decided to sign a decree to extend the state of emergency to May 11 of this year," Tokayev said in his address to the nation.

The state of emergency will be abandoned on May 11, "if no new large outbreak of the epidemic occurs," the president added.

