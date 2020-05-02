:Dariga Nazarbayeva, the eldest daughter of former president Nursultan Nazarbayev, has been dismissed from her job as speaker of the upper house of parliament, the president's office said on Saturday

NurSultan, Kazakhstan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2020 ) :Dariga Nazarbayeva, the eldest daughter of former president Nursultan Nazarbayev, has been dismissed from her job as speaker of the upper house of parliament, the president's office said on Saturday.

The 56-year-old Nazarbayeva's post had positioned her as second in line to the head of state.

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Nazarbayev's hand-picked successor, had "terminated the powers" of Nazarbayeva, his office said in a statement.

Nazarbayev, 79, is still widely viewed as Kazakhstan's top decision-maker despite stepping down from the presidency last year.

His daughter's dismissal came as Kazakhstan's oil-producing economy reels from the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic and could indicate a brewing power struggle in the former Soviet Central Asian state.

Tokayev previously occupied the senate chair position held by Nazarbayeva up until her dismissal.

Many analysts had viewed 66-year-old Tokayev, a former foreign minister, as a loyal seat-warmer who might make way for a member of the Nazarbayev family at a later date.