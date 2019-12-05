UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kazakh President, German Chancellor Discuss Bilateral Relations, Economic Cooperation

Sumaira FH 36 seconds ago Thu 05th December 2019 | 08:23 PM

Kazakh President, German Chancellor Discuss Bilateral Relations, Economic Cooperation

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev met with German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Thursday in Berlin, where they discussed bilateral relations and economic cooperation, Kazakh leader's press office said

ALMATY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th December, 2019) Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev met with German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Thursday in Berlin, where they discussed bilateral relations and economic cooperation, Kazakh leader's press office said.

"Following the [greeting] ceremony, the President of Kazakhstan and the Chancellor of Germany held talks in an expanded format. The main focus during the discussion was paid to the intensification of bilateral relations and the prospects of establishing a strategic economic partnership. The two leaders also discussed cooperation in education, science and cultural areas," the press office said.

On Wednesday, the presidential spokesman, Berik Uali, said that Tokayev would also hold talks with German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and Bundestag President Wolfgang Schauble during his trip.

On Friday, the Kazakh president is expected to give a speech at a meeting with public figures and lawmakers from the "Germany-Central Asia" parliamentary group. Tokayev's agenda also includes attendance of the 28th meeting of the Berlin Eurasian Club and meetings with German businesses.

Related Topics

Education German Germany Berlin Kazakhstan Angela Merkel From Asia

Recent Stories

Incoming SPD Co-Leader Says Ruling Coalition Will ..

37 seconds ago

Minister for doctors to serve ailing humanity: Dr ..

39 seconds ago

Kamyab Jawan Progamme launched at Women University ..

41 seconds ago

S. Arabia to grant citizenship to professionals

43 seconds ago

Awareness seminar held on National Voters Day

8 minutes ago

Lahore High Court disposes of Shahid Khaqan Abbasi ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.