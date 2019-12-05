Kazakh President, German Chancellor Discuss Bilateral Relations, Economic Cooperation

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev met with German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Thursday in Berlin, where they discussed bilateral relations and economic cooperation, Kazakh leader's press office said

ALMATY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th December, 2019) Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev met with German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Thursday in Berlin , where they discussed bilateral relations and economic cooperation, Kazakh leader's press office said.

"Following the [greeting] ceremony, the President of Kazakhstan and the Chancellor of Germany held talks in an expanded format. The main focus during the discussion was paid to the intensification of bilateral relations and the prospects of establishing a strategic economic partnership. The two leaders also discussed cooperation in education, science and cultural areas," the press office said.

On Wednesday, the presidential spokesman, Berik Uali, said that Tokayev would also hold talks with German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and Bundestag President Wolfgang Schauble during his trip.

On Friday, the Kazakh president is expected to give a speech at a meeting with public figures and lawmakers from the "Germany-Central Asia" parliamentary group. Tokayev's agenda also includes attendance of the 28th meeting of the Berlin Eurasian Club and meetings with German businesses.