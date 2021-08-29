UrduPoint.com

Kazakh President Gives Posthumous Awards To Soldiers, Firemen Killed In Ammo Depot Blast

29th August 2021

ALMATY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th August, 2021) Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has signed orders to award soldiers, rescuers, firefighters and a prosecutor who were killed in the recent ammo depot explosions in the country's southern Jambyl region, the presidential office said on Sunday.

The Central Asian country is observing a national day of mourning for the victims of the tragedy on Sunday.

"For distinguished service to the Republic of Kazakhstan, bravery and self-sacrifice demonstrated in the line of duty, to award (posthumously) the title of Halyk Qaharmany [National Hero] along with the Golden Star special distinction and the Order of Otan [Fatherland] to Meirzhan Kakpasynovich, the deputy head of the fire and rescue service of the Jambyl region's emergencies department," the order reads.

The president also posthumously awarded military prosecutor Arman Kapezov and fire service duty officer Alexander Mikropulo with the Aibyn (Valor) Order of the first degree.

The third-degree Aibyn Order was awarded to soldiers Orazbek Dalibayev, Marat Meshinbai and Yerkin Nadirbekov, as well as firemen Ruslan Zhanbolatov, Eldos Sandybaev, Arnur Timirbulatov and Tanirbergen Torebekov.

On Thursday, a fire broke out at a military unit's warehouse, where engineering ammunition was stored, resulting in at least 10 explosions. A criminal probe into violation of the rules for handling weapons was launched. The incident's death toll currently stands at 13.

