Kazakh President Issues Order to Investigate Deaths in Army

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has instructed the government to create a special commission to investigate the deaths of soldiers in the army, the presidential press office said on Saturday

ALMATY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th June, 2022) Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has instructed the government to create a special commission to investigate the deaths of soldiers in the army, the presidential press office said on Saturday.

In recent months, a number of deaths of soldiers have been reported in the Kazakh armed forces and in the border guard service of the National Security Committee.

According to the office, the president "paid the most serious attention" to the issue.

"The president instructed (the government) to create a special commission headed by his aide Secretary of the Security Council Gizat Nurdauletov to investigate the causes of these incidents, eliminate non-regulation relations among military personnel and prevent similar negative phenomena in the army in the future," the office said in a statement on Telegram.

The statement noted that the officers involved will be punished.