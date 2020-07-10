UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kazakh President Links Government's Future To Success Of COVID-19 Response

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 25 seconds ago Fri 10th July 2020 | 12:20 PM

Kazakh President Links Government's Future to Success of COVID-19 Response

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th July, 2020) Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on Friday linked the future of the government in its current composition to the effectiveness of the coronavirus response.

"I hope the situation improves in two weeks. Otherwise, it begs a question if the government can continue working in this composition," Tokaev said at an expanded session of the cabinet as quoted by the presidential press service.

Related Topics

Government Cabinet Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Players need to inspire each other in the absence ..

48 seconds ago

Nepra addresses online complaints against excessiv ..

29 minutes ago

Pakistan reports 5058 deaths with 243599 cases of ..

48 minutes ago

Players need to inspire each other in the absence ..

50 minutes ago

Latest Gold Rate for Jul 10, 2020 in Pakistan

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.