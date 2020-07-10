(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th July, 2020) Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on Friday linked the future of the government in its current composition to the effectiveness of the coronavirus response.

"I hope the situation improves in two weeks. Otherwise, it begs a question if the government can continue working in this composition," Tokaev said at an expanded session of the cabinet as quoted by the presidential press service.