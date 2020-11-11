UrduPoint.com
Kazakh President Notes Russia's Effective Efforts In Karabakh - Kremlin

Wed 11th November 2020 | 11:36 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th November, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin held a phone conversation with Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, during which the Kazakh leader noted the effectiveness of the Russia's efforts to cease fire in Karabakh, the Kremlin said on Wednesday.

"The president of Kazakhstan noted the effectiveness of the efforts made by Russia to cease fire and hostilities in the zone of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. Both sides expressed confidence that the set of measures agreed on November 9 at the highest level creates preconditions for a long-term and full-format settlement of the crisis around Nagorno-Karabakh in the interests of the Armenian and Azerbaijani peoples," the statement says.

The leaders of the two countries agreed to continue contacts at various levels, it says.

