Kazakh President Orders 2-Week Extension Of Coronavirus-Related Quarantine Restrictions

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Wed 29th July 2020 | 11:30 AM

Kazakh President Orders 2-Week Extension of Coronavirus-Related Quarantine Restrictions

NUR-SULTAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th July, 2020) SULTAN, July 29 (Sputnik) - Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has requested that the quarantine restrictions imposed in the country to contain the coronavirus pandemic be extended by two more weeks, the presidential press service said on Wednesday.

The Kazakh cabinet introduced a two-week quarantine in the country starting July 5 over the deterioration of the epidemiological situation and a surge in new COVID-19 cases. The measures ” including a ban on mass gatherings, restrictions on senior citizens movement, and suspension of entertainment venues and fitness halls operation ” were later extended through August 2.

"In order to further consolidate the positive effect of the imposed restrictive measures in July, and taking into account the possible complication of the epidemiological situation in Kazakhstan and neighboring countries, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev instructed the State Commission to extend the quarantine measures for two weeks, followed by a gradual easing," the Kazakh presidential press service said in a statement, released following Tokayev's meeting with top officials.

More Stories From World

