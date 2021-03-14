UrduPoint.com
Kazakh President Orders For Investigation Into Almaty Plane Crash

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Sun 14th March 2021 | 12:10 AM

Kazakh President Orders for Investigation Into Almaty Plane Crash

ALMATY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th March, 2021) Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said on Saturday that the causes of the deadly crash of Antonov An-26 military plane in Almaty International Airport were being investigated.

Earlier in the day, the Almaty-bound An-26 flight from Nur Sultan, Kazakhstan's capital, lost communication during landing.

The Almaty airport's press service told Sputnik that the plane belonged to the National Security Committee's border service and had six people on board. The Kazakh Ministry of Emergencies confirmed to Sputnik that four people had died and two others were hospitalized.

"The investigative work to identify the causes of the plane crash have begun at my instruction. Such incidents should not be repeated," Tokayev wrote on Twitter.

The president also extended his condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in the plane crash and wished a speedy recovery to those in hospitals.

