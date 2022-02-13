UrduPoint.com

Kazakh President Pays Tribute To Memory Of People Killed In January Protests

Sumaira FH Published February 13, 2022 | 12:10 PM

Kazakh President Pays Tribute to Memory of People Killed in January Protests

NUR-SULTAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th February, 2022) SULTAN, February 13 (Sputnik) - Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev took part Sunday in a commemorative ceremony to honor the memory of those killed in the unrest that rocked Kazakhstan in early January, the presidential office said.

After a prayer, Tokayev said the Kazakh people faced harsh ordeals this year.

"The integrity of the state, the security of citizens, and the future of the country were under threat. We managed to repel the terrorist attack. Unfortunately, this turmoil claimed lives of many citizens. This is a real tragedy. On my instructions, the relevant authorities thoroughly investigate each case. For me, human rights protection is very important. The sad developments shocked the whole country," Tokayev said, as quoted by the office.

The leader added that a social foundation "Kazakhstan halkyna" (to the Kazakh people) that has been set up upon his instruction, will also provide support to those affected.

"We will not allow anybody to destroy the unity and harmony of our people. This is a common duty not only of the state, but of all citizens. This tragedy must never happen again!" Tokayev said.

Mass protests in Kazakhstan erupted in early January, with residents of the western cities of Zhanaozen and Aktau protesting a twofold increase in liquefied gas prices. The protests spilled over to other cities, and turned into violent unrest with looting, attacks on state facilities, and clashes with police. In response, authorities declared a nationwide state of emergency until January 19 and launched an anti-terrorist operation.

