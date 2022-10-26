Kazakh President Pledges Strengthening of Military Industrial Complex

ALMATY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th October, 2022) Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on Wednesday announced plans to strengthen the country's military industrial complex, improve the quality of military training and the coordination of troops.

"The military will be provided with modern weapons and equipment. We will enhance the prestige of military service and the status of servicemen, we will strengthen the image of our army. The servicemen will become a symbol of Kazakh patriotism. We will take measures to develop the military industrial complex, strengthen territorial defense, improve the quality of military education and the coherence of troops," Tokayev, who is running for reelection, said at the republican campaign headquarters.

Kazakhstan has always firmly defended its national interests and advanced a progressive agenda in the international arena, the president noted.

"Our foreign policy course will always be peaceful and constructive, aimed at cooperation with all partners. Therefore, we will help strengthen the global role of the United Nations and create a more harmonious and fair system of international relations," Tokayev said.

In addition, the president said that the government would pay special attention to the comprehensive modernization of the army and the entire power unit in order to protect Kazakhstan's integrity against the backdrop of external challenges.

Tokayev, whose presidential term was scheduled to expire in 2024, proposed holding an early presidential election after the parliament introduced changes to the country's constitution in September. The election is scheduled for November 20. A total of six people have been registered as candidates, including the incumbent president.