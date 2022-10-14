Kazakh President Praises Summit of Commonwealth of Independent States

(@FahadShabbir)

ASTANA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2022) Kazakhstan's President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said on Friday that the summit of the Commonwealth of Independent States, formed after the breakup of the Soviet Union, was successful.

"We have every reason to declare our meeting fruitful," Tokayev said after the leaders' meeting.

The Kazakh capital, Astana hosted the in-person summit of the Armenian, Azerbaijani, Belarusian, Kazakh, Kyrgyz, Russian, Tajik and Uzbek leaders for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

Tokayev said the leaders held "a very useful discussion" on a wide range of issues, from regional cooperation to the international agenda. He said that decisions made at the one-day summit would "serve to further and improve cooperation in the CIS."